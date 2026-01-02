Left Menu

Received information that ten persons have died so far in diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water in Indore: City mayor.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:34 IST
