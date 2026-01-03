Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. Strikes Venezuela: UK's Response in Focus
Following U.S. military actions in Venezuela, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of international law, stating the UK was not involved. He seeks clarity from U.S. President Trump on the issue, amidst condemnation from other UK political leaders and safety concerns for British citizens in Venezuela.
In a diplomatic whirlwind, Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted that Britain played no role in the U.S. military strikes on Venezuela. He underscored the necessity of adhering to international law and expressed his intent to discuss the unfolding events with President Trump to gain a clearer understanding.
The situation escalated following President Trump's announcement on social media that U.S. forces had seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This move, however, was met with ambiguity as Vice President Delcy Rodriguez disclosed her uncertainty about Maduro's status or whereabouts.
Amidst the controversy, UK political figures, including the Liberal Democrat and Green party leaders, condemned the U.S.'s actions as unlawful. Starmer, with a background in human rights law, highlighted the importance of protecting the approximately 500 British nationals in Venezuela, while Nigel Farage weighed the geopolitical implications of the move, suggesting it could serve as a deterrent to China and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
