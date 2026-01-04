Kerala Vigilance recommends CBI probe against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan over alleged FCRA violation: Official sources.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 12:49 IST
Country:
- India
