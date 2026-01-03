Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Down on Landlords for Tenant Violations

Seven landlords in Jammu and Kashmir face legal action for not verifying tenants through police checks, a move intensified ahead of Republic Day. The police urge homeowners to comply and use the 'Kirayedar' portal launched last year for seamless tenant reporting to ensure security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed cases against seven landlords for failing to carry out mandatory police verification of their tenants.

This enforcement effort has been ramped up in light of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a period necessitating heightened security measures.

To address existing gaps, the police highlight the use of 'Kirayedar', an online verification portal launched last year, urging all homeowners to comply for a safer environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

