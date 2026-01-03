Jammu and Kashmir Police Crack Down on Landlords for Tenant Violations

In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed cases against seven landlords for failing to carry out mandatory police verification of their tenants.

This enforcement effort has been ramped up in light of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a period necessitating heightened security measures.

To address existing gaps, the police highlight the use of 'Kirayedar', an online verification portal launched last year, urging all homeowners to comply for a safer environment.

