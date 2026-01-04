Cancel elections where candidates chosen unopposed, initiate poll process again in those wards: Uddhav to State Election Commission.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Cancel elections where candidates chosen unopposed, initiate poll process again in those wards: Uddhav to State Election Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls
Global Dialogue: AI and Democracy in the Commonwealth
Atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy, claims Uddhav Thackeray.
Assam's Battle for Democracy: People vs. 'Raja' Rule
Rahul Gandhi Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy on Congress Foundation Day