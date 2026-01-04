Left Menu

Uproar Over Unopposed Wins: Democracy at Risk in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Uddhav Thackeray demands re-elections in Maharashtra civic wards where candidates from ruling parties won unopposed. Allegations include misuse of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation funds and violation of election codes. Raj Thackeray criticized the BJP's actions, warning of setting corrupt precedents, while the BJP defends its mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:55 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for the cancellation of recent civic elections in Maharashtra, citing concerns over candidates winning unopposed. Speaking alongside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, Uddhav criticized the state of democracy in the country, likening it to mobocracy.

The Thackeray cousins unveiled their alliance manifesto for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, asserting the importance of Marathi representation. Uddhav further alleged financial misconduct within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, claiming a significant outlay for contractors at the cost of public funds.

As the BJP and its allies secured numerous unopposed victories, questions have been raised about the integrity of the election process. Raj Thackeray emphasized the implications of such precedents, while BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the legitimacy of the outcome, citing the will of the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

