Tamil Nadu Congress Stands Firm on DMK Alliance Amid Speculation

Tamil Nadu Congress remains committed to its alliance with the DMK, according to TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai. Speaking to reporters, Selvaperuthagai emphasized dignified negotiations for seat allocation in upcoming Assembly polls. He dismissed any internal discussions about allying with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, reinforcing the party's loyalty to its current partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Congress is steadfast in its alliance with the DMK, TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai announced on Tuesday. He highlighted that negotiations for seat allocation in the upcoming Assembly elections would be conducted respectfully to secure the desired number of seats.

Selvaperuthagai, addressing media at the party's Satyamurthy Bhavan office, assured that there is no perceived threat to the existing alliance. He dismissed rumors about cadres showing interest in aligning with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emphasizing party obedience to the high command.

Additionally, he recalled Congress party in-charge Girish Chodankar's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the need to strengthen the INDIA alliance while ensuring BJP and RSS have no footing in the region. Chodankar affirmed that no alternative alliances were discussed, reaffirming commitment solely to the DMK partnership.

