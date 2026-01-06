Tamil Nadu Congress Stands Firm on DMK Alliance Amid Speculation

The Tamil Nadu Congress is steadfast in its alliance with the DMK, TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai announced on Tuesday. He highlighted that negotiations for seat allocation in the upcoming Assembly elections would be conducted respectfully to secure the desired number of seats.

Selvaperuthagai, addressing media at the party's Satyamurthy Bhavan office, assured that there is no perceived threat to the existing alliance. He dismissed rumors about cadres showing interest in aligning with actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emphasizing party obedience to the high command.

Additionally, he recalled Congress party in-charge Girish Chodankar's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the need to strengthen the INDIA alliance while ensuring BJP and RSS have no footing in the region. Chodankar affirmed that no alternative alliances were discussed, reaffirming commitment solely to the DMK partnership.