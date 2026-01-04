Can Tamil Nadu progress with an army of corrupt ministers, asks Amit Shah in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Can Tamil Nadu progress with an army of corrupt ministers, asks Amit Shah in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Year Trading Frenzy: U.S. Markets Brace for Volatility Amid Global Developments
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash
BJP Strategies Ahead of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Budget Session
Tripura CM Rallies Support for BJP Amid Upcoming Tribal Council Elections
BJP Promises a New Era for Punjab by 2027