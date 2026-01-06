Left Menu

Voter Roll Revisions: Tragedy and Tensions in West Bengal

Two men in West Bengal died, allegedly due to stress from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Families and political parties, including TMC and BJP, dispute the intent and impact of the voter-cleansing operation. Investigations and judicial proceedings are underway as controversy continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, the death of two men is shedding light on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Families claim that the stress induced by the SIR hearings contributed to their deaths.

Malin Roy, 55, and Mohammad Khadem, 57, both died in circumstances tied to anxiety from their recent SIR hearings. Roy had a stroke and passed away at a hospital, while Khadem was found dead near an abandoned police quarters. Police investigations and post-mortems are underway.

The ruling TMC alleges voter-cleansing operations led by the BJP have caused over 50 deaths, while Derek O'Brien has filed a Supreme Court application against the SIR. The BJP defends the process as necessary for electoral integrity. The situation remains tense as political leaders engage in a war of words over the legislative proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

