Left Menu

Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:52 IST
Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
  • Country:
  • India

Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India’s Fertilizer Strategy Balances Costs Amid Volatile Global Prices

India’s Fertilizer Strategy Balances Costs Amid Volatile Global Prices

 India
2
Democracy Under Siege: Allegations Against Maharashtra's Mahayuti

Democracy Under Siege: Allegations Against Maharashtra's Mahayuti

 India
3
Terminally ill people have been forced to stand in queues during SIR to prove they're legitimate voters, alleges CM Mamata.

Terminally ill people have been forced to stand in queues during SIR to prov...

 India
4
Activist Umar Khalid Remains in Jail as Co-accused Granted Bail

Activist Umar Khalid Remains in Jail as Co-accused Granted Bail

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026