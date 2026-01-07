Left Menu

Congress suspends 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra’s Ambernath municipal council from party for forming alliance with BJP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:52 IST
Congress suspends 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra’s Ambernath municipal council from party for forming alliance with BJP.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress suspends 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra's Ambernath municipal council from party for forming alliance with BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe's Counter to Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

Supreme Court Weighs Solutions for Stray Dog Crisis on Roads

 India
3
Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

Emergency Teams Battle ONGC Gas Well Blowout in Konaseema

 India
4
Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

Rising Star Jacob Bethell Shines in the Ashes with Maiden Test Century

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026