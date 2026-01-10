NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule share stage.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-01-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 09:30 IST
- Country:
- India
NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule share stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls
Political parties abandoning ideologies, poaching leaders using money, muscle and fear: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar Exposes Political Shifts: Ideologies Eroding in Maharashtra
Despite party ruling Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune, never got arrogant: Ajit Pawar
Pune's Political Tug-of-War: Fadnavis versus Ajit Pawar