Left Menu

NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule share stage.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-01-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 09:30 IST
NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule share stage.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule share stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Over Proposed Interest Rate Cap: Bankers Warn of Reduced Credit Access

Debate Over Proposed Interest Rate Cap: Bankers Warn of Reduced Credit Acces...

 Global
2
Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Faces Legislative Hurdles

Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Faces Legislative Hurdles

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Brisbane International Final Spot

Aryna Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Brisbane International Final Spot

 Australia
4
Three members of family die in fire at residential structure in Goregaon area of Mumbai: Officials.

Three members of family die in fire at residential structure in Goregaon are...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026