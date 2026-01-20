Bihar Celebrates Nitin Nabin's Rise as BJP National President

Bihar erupted in joy on Tuesday as Nitin Nabin assumed the role of BJP national president, marking a historic moment as the first Bihari to reach the top post.

Nabin, 45, represents the Bankipore constituency and becomes the youngest to lead the world's largest political party.

Vibrant celebrations included live-streamed ceremonies and festivities at various locations, with party workers expressing their happiness through dances, lamps, and sweets.