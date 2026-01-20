Nitin Nabin Takes Helm as BJP National President
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the national president of the BJP. Naidu expressed his best wishes for Nabin's success in his new role, which was announced by the BJP on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Nitin Nabin has been appointed as the national president of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement came on Tuesday, marking a new chapter for the party.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nabin. He conveyed his optimism for Nabin's success as he takes on the responsibilities of leading the BJP.
Naidu shared his message of support via a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of Nabin's leadership in the future of the BJP.
