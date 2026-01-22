Six more soldiers succumb to injuries, taking death toll in road accident in J-K's Doda to 10: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Six more soldiers succumb to injuries, taking death toll in road accident in J-K's Doda to 10: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident: Army Vehicle Plummets into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir
Uproar Over Medical Seat Allocations in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police Enforce Vigilance for Public Safety Ahead of Republic Day
Jammu and Kashmir's MBBS Admissions Conundrum: Faith, Policy, and Student Futures
Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir's Continued Union Territory Status