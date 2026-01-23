2026 polls: Tamil Nadu wants to be free of DMK's misgovernance: PM Modi at NDA rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
2026 polls: Tamil Nadu wants to be free of DMK's misgovernance: PM Modi at NDA rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- NDA
- 2026 elections
- governance
- mismanagement
- development
- rally
- voters
ALSO READ
Elitecon International Strengthens Governance with New Board Appointments
China and Brazil's Joint Vision for Global Governance
Delhi's Digital Drive: Transforming Governance Transparency
Chouhan Criticizes Congress Over Karnataka Governance and MGNREGA Mismanagement
Uttar Pradesh's Revolutionary Deregulation Drive: Aiming for Streamlined Governance