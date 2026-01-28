India believes that objective of global politics should be service of humanity: Prez Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
India believes that objective of global politics should be service of humanity: Prez Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yasin Malik's Legal Battle: From Peace Talks to Death Penalty Appeal
Panda Diplomacy: The Unyielding Ambassadors of Peace
Diplomatic Dialogues: Keir Starmer Engages with Zelenskiy on Peace Progress
South Sudan's Grim Struggle: Operation Enduring Peace Sparks Fears
U.S.-Taiwan Talks Spark Progress in Tech Cooperation