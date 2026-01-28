Staggering Military Losses: Russian-Ukraine War Casualties Soar Towards 2 Million
A recent report projects that casualties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could reach 2 million by spring. Russia, with the highest fatalities since WWII, reportedly has 1.2 million casualties. Ukraine's numbers are estimated between 500,000 and 600,000. Despite alleged battlefield gains, Russia's advance remains slow and costly.
A recent report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies forecasts that the combined death toll from the Russia-Ukraine war could rise to 2 million by this coming spring, marking one of the deadliest conflicts since World War II.
The report shows Russia bearing the brunt with 1.2 million casualties, including up to 325,000 deaths, from February 2022 till December 2025. Meanwhile, Ukraine's total casualties are between 500,000 and 600,000.
Amidst this grim backdrop, Russian forces continue a grinding advance in Ukraine, moving sluggishly at just 15 to 70 meters per day. Experts argue that despite any narrative of military momentum, Russia's standing as a major power is eroding due to its immense wartime losses.
