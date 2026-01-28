India-EU FTA Unveils Opportunities for Youth

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed the leverage of recent free trade agreements to unlock opportunities for India's youth. Among these, a history-making FTA with the European Union stands out, creating a massive market of two billion individuals.

Addressing the nation at the annual National Cadet Corps PM Rally, Modi underscored the global trust in Indian youth, attributing it to their skills and cultural values. The FTA with the EU, described as the 'mother of all deals,' is set to transform trade and defence relations significantly.

The agreement was inked in Delhi with top EU leaders, marking pacts in security, defence, and talent mobility. This move comes amidst ongoing tensions with the US, underscoring a pivotal shift in global economic diplomacy.

