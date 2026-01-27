Left Menu

Honorarium Dispute: Supreme Court Urges Amicable Solution in Bar Council Elections

The Supreme Court has intervened in a dispute over honorarium and travel allowances for retired judges monitoring State Bar Council elections, urging the Bar Council of India (BCI) to resolve the issue amicably. The court highlighted concerns about dignity and fairness, questioning the formation of a separate committee for Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:46 IST
Honorarium Dispute: Supreme Court Urges Amicable Solution in Bar Council Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped in to address the ongoing dispute over honorariums and travel allowances for retired judges appointed to supervise State Bar Council elections. On Tuesday, the court urged the Bar Council of India (BCI) to reach an amicable resolution regarding the compensation of these judges.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, expressed concerns about fairness and the dignity of retired judges, questioning the BCI's handling of the matter. The court was particularly critical of the decision to create a separate committee for Rajasthan without proper notifications.

Justice (Retd.) Sudhanshu Dhulia was handed responsibility for the matter in the interim, with senior advocate V Giri emphasizing that honorariums must reflect the stature of the judges. The bench required the BCI to clarify its decisions by Wednesday, as the controversy continues to unsettle the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026