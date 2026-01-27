Honorarium Dispute: Supreme Court Urges Amicable Solution in Bar Council Elections

The Supreme Court has stepped in to address the ongoing dispute over honorariums and travel allowances for retired judges appointed to supervise State Bar Council elections. On Tuesday, the court urged the Bar Council of India (BCI) to reach an amicable resolution regarding the compensation of these judges.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, expressed concerns about fairness and the dignity of retired judges, questioning the BCI's handling of the matter. The court was particularly critical of the decision to create a separate committee for Rajasthan without proper notifications.

Justice (Retd.) Sudhanshu Dhulia was handed responsibility for the matter in the interim, with senior advocate V Giri emphasizing that honorariums must reflect the stature of the judges. The bench required the BCI to clarify its decisions by Wednesday, as the controversy continues to unsettle the electoral process.

