Kerala's Financial Boost: Empowering Heroes of Social Welfare

On Friday, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, earmarking a significant Rs 14,500 crore towards social security pensions. This initiative highlights the state's commitment to social welfare.

The budget includes a pay increase for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers, with monthly honorariums boosted by Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. Additionally, pay for pre-primary teachers and literacy mission motivators was heightened by Rs 1,000, while school cooking staff saw a daily wage improvement of Rs 25.

In another noteworthy allocation, Rs 3,700 crore was dedicated to the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha Scheme, underscoring a focus on women's safety and empowerment.

