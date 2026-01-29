Kerala's Financial Boost: Empowering Heroes of Social Welfare
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal unveiled the 2026-27 budget, allocating Rs 14,500 crore for social security pensions and increasing honorariums for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Pay hikes for literacy motivators and school cooking staff were also announced, with Rs 3,700 crore allotted for the Stree Suraksha Scheme.
On Friday, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, earmarking a significant Rs 14,500 crore towards social security pensions. This initiative highlights the state's commitment to social welfare.
The budget includes a pay increase for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers, with monthly honorariums boosted by Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively. Additionally, pay for pre-primary teachers and literacy mission motivators was heightened by Rs 1,000, while school cooking staff saw a daily wage improvement of Rs 25.
In another noteworthy allocation, Rs 3,700 crore was dedicated to the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha Scheme, underscoring a focus on women's safety and empowerment.
