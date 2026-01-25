Sarma's Tea Tribe Initiative: Financial Boost for Assam's Tea Workers

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday announced a landmark initiative to aid the state's tea garden workers. Over 6 lakh workers received a one-time financial grant of Rs 5,000 each, marking another step in the government's effort to support this historically significant community.

The BJP-led state government has been actively reaching out to the adivasis and tea tribes, positioning them as a crucial electoral group. Efforts to integrate land ownership rights, reservation in government jobs, and enhancements in education and healthcare have already begun, bolstering the commitment to advance the living conditions and opportunities for tea garden workers.

In his speech, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the importance of recognizing the hard work of tea workers, noting their role in defining Assam's global tea identity. He emphasized the launch as part of larger developmental schemes, and called upon the community to continue supporting the BJP for sustained progress.