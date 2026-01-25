Left Menu

Sarma's Tea Tribe Initiative: Financial Boost for Assam's Tea Workers

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched a one-time financial assistance scheme, distributing Rs 5,000 each to over 6 lakh tea garden workers. This initiative is part of broader efforts to uplift the tea tribes—a pivotal voting bloc—and improve education, healthcare, and job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:29 IST
Sarma's Tea Tribe Initiative: Financial Boost for Assam's Tea Workers
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday announced a landmark initiative to aid the state's tea garden workers. Over 6 lakh workers received a one-time financial grant of Rs 5,000 each, marking another step in the government's effort to support this historically significant community.

The BJP-led state government has been actively reaching out to the adivasis and tea tribes, positioning them as a crucial electoral group. Efforts to integrate land ownership rights, reservation in government jobs, and enhancements in education and healthcare have already begun, bolstering the commitment to advance the living conditions and opportunities for tea garden workers.

In his speech, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the importance of recognizing the hard work of tea workers, noting their role in defining Assam's global tea identity. He emphasized the launch as part of larger developmental schemes, and called upon the community to continue supporting the BJP for sustained progress.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026