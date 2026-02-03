We need to understand why trade deal stuck for 4 months was suddenly finalised last evening; there is huge pressure on PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
