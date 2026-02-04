In next decade, India will not be importing 80 pc its energy, says Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at JioBlackRock event in Mumbai.
Every Indian village has 5G network better, cheaper than any other country, says Mukesh Ambani at an event in Mumbai.