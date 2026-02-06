We have added 20 bps to GDP growth estimates due to various reasons, including US trade deal, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:54 IST
