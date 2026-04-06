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Bolivia Set to Repeal Financial Transactions Tax, Boost Economic Growth

Bolivia's government plans to eliminate the Financial Transactions Tax and restore a complete tax credit on fuel, as disclosed by Economy and Public Finance Minister Jose Gabriel Espinoza. These changes, intended to enhance economic growth by opening state-controlled sectors, follow four months of congressional scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:48 IST
Bolivia Set to Repeal Financial Transactions Tax, Boost Economic Growth
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In a significant policy shift, Bolivia's government will repeal the Financial Transactions Tax and fully restore the country's tax credit for fuel purchases, according to Economy and Public Finance Minister Jose Gabriel Espinoza. The announcement was made to local news outlet El Deber on Monday.

The legislation, which was approved by Congress following extensive analysis over four months, will take immediate effect. Prior to a scheduled conference, President Rodrigo Paz was anticipated to outline further reforms aimed at liberalizing strategic sectors historically under state control. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to reverse the declining energy production and stimulate economic growth.

Originally instituted in 2006 as a temporary measure, the Financial Transactions Tax targeted financial transactions conducted through the banking system, particularly those involving foreign currencies like the U.S. dollar. Despite its intended temporary status, the tax was repeatedly extended and effectively became permanent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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