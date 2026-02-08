Cong leader Gaurav confidentially visited Pakistan in Dec 2013 before his marriage; he was staying at Assam CM's residence then: Himanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
