SC says pragmatic, liberal approach is needed to deal with award of compensation to digital arrest victims.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says pragmatic, liberal approach is needed to deal with award of compensation to digital arrest victims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Sumra Kheda: Drowning Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
Stagnant Pond Tragedy Sparks Human Rights Commission Probe
Baloch National Movement's Protest in Germany Highlights Human Rights Violations in Balochistan
Controversial Movie Title Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
UN Rights Chief Launches $400m Appeal for 2026, Warns World Cannot Afford a Human Rights System in Crisis