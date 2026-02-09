Tragedy in Sumra Kheda: Drowning Sparks Human Rights Inquiry

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into a stagnant pond in Sumra Kheda village, Bhiwani, after three minors tragically drowned. The Commission called the incident a 'direct assault on human dignity' due to governmental negligence.

Judicial Member Kuldip Jain noted the pond's extended existence without safety barriers, despite numerous complaints. The unsafe pond, reeking of foul stench, poses severe health risks and infringes on residents' constitutional rights, specifically Article 21, which guarantees a safe and dignified environment.

Jain has mandated immediate safety measures and a thorough inquiry, led by the Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani. The Gram Panchayat must secure the pond promptly, while authorities have been warned against any delay in safeguarding human lives, with reports due before the April 2 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)