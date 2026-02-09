Left Menu

Tragedy in Sumra Kheda: Drowning Sparks Human Rights Inquiry

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has intervened after three children drowned in an unfenced, stagnant pond in Sumra Kheda village. The site poses a significant health risk and violates human dignity, highlighting administrative neglect. Corrective actions and accountability from local authorities are urgently required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhiwani | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:49 IST
Tragedy in Sumra Kheda: Drowning Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into a stagnant pond in Sumra Kheda village, Bhiwani, after three minors tragically drowned. The Commission called the incident a 'direct assault on human dignity' due to governmental negligence.

Judicial Member Kuldip Jain noted the pond's extended existence without safety barriers, despite numerous complaints. The unsafe pond, reeking of foul stench, poses severe health risks and infringes on residents' constitutional rights, specifically Article 21, which guarantees a safe and dignified environment.

Jain has mandated immediate safety measures and a thorough inquiry, led by the Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani. The Gram Panchayat must secure the pond promptly, while authorities have been warned against any delay in safeguarding human lives, with reports due before the April 2 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

Samsung Galaxy S26: Rapid Charging Upgrade but Lacks Magnetic Charm

 United States
2
Navigating India's Edible Oil Dependency: The Import Imperative

Navigating India's Edible Oil Dependency: The Import Imperative

 India
3
Sanae Takaichi's Electoral Triumph Amidst Diplomatic Tension

Sanae Takaichi's Electoral Triumph Amidst Diplomatic Tension

 China
4
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Political Turmoil and Banking Sector Challenges

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Political Turmoil and Banking Sector Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026