For first time in history our farmers are facing a storm; you've opened door to crush poor farmers, no PM has ever done this: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
