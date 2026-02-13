Dreams of citizens our biggest assets; their aspirations should guide us: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Dreams of citizens our biggest assets; their aspirations should guide us: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- citizens
- dreams
- aspirations
- PM Modi
- India
- national assets
- policy
- development
- growth
- government
ALSO READ
Future generations should remember this era as a time when India re-wrote its fate: PM Modi.
Controversial Third-Country Deportation Policy Under Scrutiny
You all will play key role as India has boarded 'Reform Express', is re-writing international ties with new trade deals: PM Modi to officials
'Seva Teerth': A Landmark in Indian Governance
I can say with pride that Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawans built to fulfil aspirations of Indians, not of any monarch: PM Modi.