Trump says the US is pledging USD 10 billion for his Board of Peace but doesn't specify what the money will be used for, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:58 IST
Trump says the US is pledging USD 10 billion for his Board of Peace but doesn't specify what the money will be used for, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Baramulla MP Rashid's Bail Plea: A New Turn in Terror Funding Case
Indian Oil Powers Gorakhpur’s Future: Rs 60 Crore Cricket Stadium Funding
Medikabazaar Eyes $50M Funding for Digital Innovation Surge
Trump Commits to Revitalize United Nations Funding
Healthcare Crisis in Karnataka: Diagnostic Services Halt Amid Funding Dispute