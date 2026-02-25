I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across domains: Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:48 IST
- Country:
- India
I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across domains: Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between the two nations, set new goals for strategic partnership: Modi.
India and Israel share a robust, multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years: PM Modi.
India and Israel Forge 'Special Strategic Partnership'
India-Israel Joint Effort Against Terrorism: Renewed Resolve and Cooperation
Bolivia Resumes DEA Cooperation: Rebuilding International Anti-Narcotics Ties