I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between the two nations, set new goals for strategic partnership: Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | 25-02-2026
- Country:
- India
I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for long been nurturing India-Israel friendship: Modi.
Will have the honour of becoming the first Indian PM to address Knesset; a tribute to strong democratic ties that bind the two nations: Modi.
India and Israel share a robust, multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years: PM Modi.
