Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere: PM Modi in Knesset.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.