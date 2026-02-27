Modi advises preparing 'reform partnership charter' with collective commitment of government, industry, financial institutions, and academia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:56 IST
Modi advises preparing 'reform partnership charter' with collective commitment of government, industry, financial institutions, and academia.
Higher public capex is signal for private sector; industry, financial sector must come forward with new vigour: Prime Minister.
India Inc should come forward with fresh investment, innovation; financial institutions must provide practical solutions, says PM.
