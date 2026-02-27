Left Menu

Modi Calls for Industry Innovation to Propel India's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian industry to increase investment and innovation, highlighting the government's efforts in capital spending and policy creation. Modi emphasized collaboration among government, industry, and knowledge partners for reforms to yield tangible results and stressed the importance of sustained innovation in financial models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian industry to boost investment and innovation, indicating that the government has set the stage with robust capital spending and policy planning.

Speaking at the 'Technology, Reforms and Finance for Viksit Bharat' webinar, Modi stressed the need for private sector involvement to drive a new era of globally competitive growth. Modi highlighted the rise in public capital expenditure and urged industries to capitalize on Budget announcements for 2026-27 with renewed vigor.

Modi proposed creating a 'Reform Partnership Charter' to formalize collaboration between government, industry, financial institutions, and academia, aiming to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He emphasized using AI, blockchain, and data analytics to enhance transparency, speed, and accountability in India's ongoing reform journey.

