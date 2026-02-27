India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there but we were misled earlier: PM Modi at News18 event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there but we were misled earlier: PM Modi at News18 event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Modi
- strength
- resilience
- journey
- rediscovery
- News18
- event
- economy
- misguided
ALSO READ
Congress can tear as much clothes as it wants, we will continue to work for India's development: PM Modi at News18 event.
Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.
Tragic Collision in Nandyal: Family's Journey to Srisailam Ends in Disaster
Tragic Collision: Family's Journey Turns Fatal
Sriram Raghavan Unveils Emotional Journey Behind War Drama 'Ikkis'