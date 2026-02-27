Tragic Collision in Nandyal: Family's Journey to Srisailam Ends in Disaster
A car accident involving a family traveling from Bengaluru to Srisailam resulted in three fatalities and one serious injury near Dhone in Nandyal district. The crash, allegedly caused by a crane driving in the wrong direction, claimed the lives of a woman and her two children.
A devastating accident in Nandyal district has left a family shattered, with three members dead and one critically injured. Police reports indicate the collision with a crane occurred around 1:40 pm as the family traveled from Bengaluru to Srisailam.
The accident's impact was deadly for a mother and her two children, who died instantly in the crash. Her husband, the lone survivor, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a private hospital in Kurnool, where he is receiving medical treatment.
Initial investigations suggest the crane was moving in the wrong direction when it collided head-on with the family's vehicle. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for traffic safety and stringent road regulations to prevent future mishaps.
