Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Nandyal: Family's Journey to Srisailam Ends in Disaster

A car accident involving a family traveling from Bengaluru to Srisailam resulted in three fatalities and one serious injury near Dhone in Nandyal district. The crash, allegedly caused by a crane driving in the wrong direction, claimed the lives of a woman and her two children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:26 IST
Tragic Collision in Nandyal: Family's Journey to Srisailam Ends in Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident in Nandyal district has left a family shattered, with three members dead and one critically injured. Police reports indicate the collision with a crane occurred around 1:40 pm as the family traveled from Bengaluru to Srisailam.

The accident's impact was deadly for a mother and her two children, who died instantly in the crash. Her husband, the lone survivor, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a private hospital in Kurnool, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Initial investigations suggest the crane was moving in the wrong direction when it collided head-on with the family's vehicle. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for traffic safety and stringent road regulations to prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated Township

Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated To...

 India
2
England's Tactical Triumph Over New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights

England's Tactical Triumph Over New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights

 Sri Lanka
3
Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Crossroads

Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Cro...

 Global
4
Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Suspension of MPCB Officials Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026