Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi Criticizes Congress Over Shirtless Protest at AI Summit
Congress not just shed clothes at AI summit, but also exposed its own incapabilities in front of foreign guests: PM Modi.
Delhi Police Probe Alleged Fund Misuse for 'Shirtless' AI Summit Protest
Every reform, every allocation is journey towards goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047: PM Narendra Modi while addressing first post-Budget webinar.
Dramatic Arrests at AI Impact Summit in Shimla