Delhi Police Probe Alleged Fund Misuse for 'Shirtless' AI Summit Protest

Delhi Police arrested two Indian Youth Congress workers from Delhi for a 'shirtless' protest at an AI Summit. The arrests bring the total to 14. Funds reportedly collected for Bihar Assembly elections may have financed the protest. Police are examining bank accounts and money trails connected to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police apprehended two additional Indian Youth Congress workers in Delhi after a 'shirtless' protest occurred at an AI Summit, according to an officer Friday. Girdhar and Kuber Meena's arrests increase the number of detainees to 14.

The Delhi Police are investigating financial aspects linked to the protest, held during the high-profile summit. Officers suspect funds intended for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections may have been rerouted to support the protest.

Authorities are examining multiple bank accounts related to those arrested. Accusations indicate Krishna Hari, the IYC Bihar unit secretary, received substantial sums unused from recent Bihar elections, possibly financing the protest. Approximately Rs 35,000 funded logistics. Twelve more individuals remain in custody, with ongoing investigations to trace financial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

