Congress has over 50 MLAs in just 4 states now; while number of young voters rose in last 40 years, Congress clearly diminished: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has over 50 MLAs in just 4 states now; while number of young voters rose in last 40 years, Congress clearly diminished: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's AI Surge: A New Era of Global Digital Influence
A Life Shaped by Literature: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Reflects on Influences
SIR in West Bengal: We know our judicial officers, they are not to be influenced by anything, says SC.
Tightened Visa Controls Influence UK's Migration Trends
Wellness Influencer Casey Means Nears Surgeon General Confirmation Amid Controversy