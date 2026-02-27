India’s Carbon Market: A New Era in Climate Strategy
India's nascent carbon trading system is poised to convert climate ambitions into actionable economic strategies. Key figures stress its importance in driving net-zero initiatives by attracting significant private investment. The platform is expected to be operational by September, potentially revolutionizing the renewable energy landscape.
- Country:
- India
India's burgeoning carbon trading framework promises to translate climate ambitions into tangible economic outcomes, according to former MNRE secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla. Speaking at FICCI's India Energy Transition Summit, Bhalla emphasized that carbon markets could become the cornerstone of India's transition strategy by drawing substantial private investment to bridge the financing gap required for net-zero targets.
The Central Electricity Authority Chairman, Ghanshyam Prasad, noted that India's carbon trading platform is expected to go live by September. He highlighted its role as a pivotal force in driving the renewable energy transition.
Echoing this sentiment, Narendra Bhooshan, Additional Chief Secretary of UPNEDA, underscored that Uttar Pradesh is quickly advancing in renewable energy, attributing progress to the effective implementation of central government policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malkangiri Villagers Dismantle Maoist Memorials as Part of Peaceful Transition
Stellantis Navigates Financial Hurdles Amidst EV Transition Challenges
Zelestra India Transforms into Resolven: A New Era for Renewable Energy
India's Expanding Energy Role: A Strategic Transition
Stellantis Stumbles in the EV Transition: Multi-Billion Euro Losses Reveal Challenges