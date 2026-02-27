Left Menu

India’s Carbon Market: A New Era in Climate Strategy

India's nascent carbon trading system is poised to convert climate ambitions into actionable economic strategies. Key figures stress its importance in driving net-zero initiatives by attracting significant private investment. The platform is expected to be operational by September, potentially revolutionizing the renewable energy landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:57 IST
India’s Carbon Market: A New Era in Climate Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's burgeoning carbon trading framework promises to translate climate ambitions into tangible economic outcomes, according to former MNRE secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla. Speaking at FICCI's India Energy Transition Summit, Bhalla emphasized that carbon markets could become the cornerstone of India's transition strategy by drawing substantial private investment to bridge the financing gap required for net-zero targets.

The Central Electricity Authority Chairman, Ghanshyam Prasad, noted that India's carbon trading platform is expected to go live by September. He highlighted its role as a pivotal force in driving the renewable energy transition.

Echoing this sentiment, Narendra Bhooshan, Additional Chief Secretary of UPNEDA, underscored that Uttar Pradesh is quickly advancing in renewable energy, attributing progress to the effective implementation of central government policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for thei...

 India
2
No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inherent strength and strengthened our institutions: PM Modi.

No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inh...

 India
3
AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

 India
4
Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026