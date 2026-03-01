When someone say they do not fear me, they are not criticising me, they are appreciating my commitment to democratic values: PM Modi in TN.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
When someone say they do not fear me, they are not criticising me, they are appreciating my commitment to democratic values: PM Modi in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Unknowingly they have given me a badge of honour,' says PM Modi in Madurai over DMK criticism that they are not afraid of him.
Leadership Shift in Andhra Pradesh Government
Ayatollah Arafi Joins Iran's Interim Leadership Council
United States Triumphs at Sydney Sail Grand Prix Under Canfield's Leadership
Middle East on Edge: Iran's Leadership Shaken Amid Rising Tensions