Russia has issued a warning about the potential global economic impact if the Strait of Hormuz is closed again. Such a move could severely destabilize the international oil and gas markets, a vital global economic artery.

The concern emerges amid reports of the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran. The incident, which reportedly included members of his family and high-ranking officials, has been met with disappointment and sorrow in Moscow.

With the strait being central to energy exports, any disruptions could lead to significant geopolitical and economic ramifications, reflecting escalating tensions in the region.