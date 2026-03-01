Iran's Leadership Transition Sparks International Attention

In a dramatic development, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared the formation of a new leadership council following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli attacks.

The announcement came through a prerecorded message that aired on state television, signaling major changes in the country's top political hierarchy.

Pezeshkian, alongside judicial head Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi, comprises this emergent triad poised to navigate Iran through an uncertain future.

