Safe Return from Abu Dhabi: Indian Passengers Recount Tense Days of Missile Threat

Indian passengers who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from the UAE breathed a sigh of relief after enduring days of tension due to regional conflict. Many passengers, including Saurabh Shetty, recounted their harrowing experiences of missile threats and the swift response of authorities.

The travelers expressed gratitude towards Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi government, and the Indian authorities for ensuring their safety. Descriptions of immediate alarms and the closure of airspace painted a vivid depiction of the tense situation. Despite the chaos, accommodations and flights were efficiently arranged.

Passengers like Mahesh and Ramya acknowledged the seamless coordination that led to their safe return. With limited airspace, flights were gradually resuming. Sentries from Coimbatore and Bengaluru spoke of their experiences, emphasizing the crucial role of both nations' governments in mitigating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)