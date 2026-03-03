Safe Return from Abu Dhabi: Indian Passengers Recount Tense Days of Missile Threat
Indian passengers returning from the UAE shared their ordeal at Kempegowda International Airport. Passengers recounted the tense experience of missile threats in the region. Etihad Airways, along with the Abu Dhabi and Indian governments, were praised for ensuring their safety and providing accommodations during the unsettling period.
- Country:
- India
Indian passengers who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from the UAE breathed a sigh of relief after enduring days of tension due to regional conflict. Many passengers, including Saurabh Shetty, recounted their harrowing experiences of missile threats and the swift response of authorities.
The travelers expressed gratitude towards Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi government, and the Indian authorities for ensuring their safety. Descriptions of immediate alarms and the closure of airspace painted a vivid depiction of the tense situation. Despite the chaos, accommodations and flights were efficiently arranged.
Passengers like Mahesh and Ramya acknowledged the seamless coordination that led to their safe return. With limited airspace, flights were gradually resuming. Sentries from Coimbatore and Bengaluru spoke of their experiences, emphasizing the crucial role of both nations' governments in mitigating the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flight Chaos: Amritsar Airport Hit by Iran Airspace Closure
Zimbabwe Cricket Team Stranded in India Amid West Asia Airspace Closures
Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure
Stranded in Dubai: MBA Students Safe Amid West Asia Airspace Closure
Middle East Skies Remain Empty Amid Airspace Closures