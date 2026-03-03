AIADMK Strategizes with Home Minister Amit Shah Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss Tamil Nadu's political situation and election strategies. The key focus was on strengthening the National Democratic Alliance. Prospective alliances are in talks, excluding VK Sasikala's party. Palaniswami predicts a significant NDA victory against the DMK in Tamil Nadu.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami intensified political maneuvers as he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 2 to delineate election tactics for Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections. The discussions centered around bolstering the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a bid to secure dominance in the upcoming polls.
Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami unveiled ongoing talks with potential allies, asserting that several parties are poised to join the NDA framework. While clarifying alliance speculations, he stated that VK Sasikala's party remains unaffiliated with current coalition plans. Earlier, he boldly forecasted a decisive NDA triumph in the 234-seat assembly.
In a public address, Palaniswami launched fierce criticism against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), branding it as an 'anti-people government.' He urged unity among NDA supporters, emphasizing collective efforts across all constituencies. As elections near, the political landscape is set for a dramatic showdown, accentuated by rising third-front dynamics in Tamil Nadu.
