Nepal's Election: A Turning Point in Political Landscape

Nepal conducted its first general elections since Gen Z protests toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government. The elections, watched closely by India, focus on corruption and generational leadership change. New party Rastriya Swotantra Party challenges traditional forces. Key candidates include Gagan Thapa and Balendra Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Nepal

Nepal's political climate has reached a crossroads as tens of thousands of voters participated in the country's first general elections since the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government. The elections, crucial for addressing issues like corruption and the need for a generational shift in leadership, are being closely monitored by neighboring India, which seeks a stable government for stronger bilateral relations.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari confirmed a peaceful election process with a significant 60% voter turnout. The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), led by ex-rapper Balendra Shah, presents a formidable challenge to established parties such as the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), highlighting changing political preferences among the populace.

The election involves over 18.9 million voters electing 275 House of Representatives members. With 3,400 candidates competing for 165 direct seats and 3,135 for 110 proportionate seats, the results may redefine the political dynamics. The political scene is further complicated by Gen Z's demand for anti-corruption reforms and leadership renewal, fueling the emergence of new political forces.

