Nitish Kumar Moves to Rajya Sabha: Bihar's Political Landscape Shifts

Nitish Kumar announced his transition from Bihar Chief Minister to a Rajya Sabha role, a decision solidified on Thursday. This transition has sparked discontent among his core supporters, according to Rashtriya Janata Dal MP, Manoj Jha.

Jha expressed skepticism about the authenticity of Kumar's announcement, suggesting it was crafted in Delhi's political circles. He claimed even a child in Bihar could recognize the post's distant origins.

Kumar, alongside four other NDA candidates, filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. This strategic move follows the NDA's overwhelming victory in the Bihar state elections last November, indicating a new chapter in Kumar's political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)