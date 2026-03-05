Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Moves to Rajya Sabha: Bihar's Political Landscape Shifts

Nitish Kumar has announced he will be moving to the Rajya Sabha, ending his tenure as Bihar's chief minister. This move has sparked reactions from RJD MP Manoj Jha, who claims Kumar's announcement was orchestrated from Delhi. The decision has stirred feelings among JD(U) supporters.

Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar announced his transition from Bihar Chief Minister to a Rajya Sabha role, a decision solidified on Thursday. This transition has sparked discontent among his core supporters, according to Rashtriya Janata Dal MP, Manoj Jha.

Jha expressed skepticism about the authenticity of Kumar's announcement, suggesting it was crafted in Delhi's political circles. He claimed even a child in Bihar could recognize the post's distant origins.

Kumar, alongside four other NDA candidates, filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. This strategic move follows the NDA's overwhelming victory in the Bihar state elections last November, indicating a new chapter in Kumar's political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

